Harold R. Branam
Harold R. Branam, age 88, of LaFollette (formerly of the Duff community), passed away Thursday, Sept. 3.
He was a member, deacon and longtime Sunday School teacher at Duff Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Affectionately known as "HB," Harold was a well-known radio host for 1450 WLAF in LaFollette, hosting his world-famous bluegrass shows on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Prior to his radio career, Harold worked as an agent with Gulf Life Insurance Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Branam; parents, Walter and Pernie Chadwell Branam; brothers, Walter Branam, Jr. and Keith Branam; sisters, Mary Wilson, Beulah Walden and Viola Bowlin.
He is survived by his sons, Harolyn Dean Branam and wife Wanda, and Darrell Anthony "Tony" Branam and wife, Freda; grandchildren, Tim, Deana Marie, Lucy, Tera, and Tausha; great-grandchildren, Talen Jax and Ryker; brother, Ronnie Branam and wife, Eugenia; sister-in-law, Janice Branam; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with the Rev. Don Allen and the Rev. Bill Waddell officiating.
Full military honors were conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN  37757.
Online condolences for Mr. Branam may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
