Harold Stanaford, age 82, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, at . He was born in Jellico, on April 21, 1937, to Y.B. and Bessie (Teague) Stanaford, who preceded him in death.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet (Brown) Stanaford, whom he married December 21, 1963, on September 23, 2015; siblngs, Helen Dykes, Maxine Stanaford, Kenneth (Pert) Stanaford, Milace (Speedy) Stanaford.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Miller, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Adam Miller, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Sara (Erik) Bowen, of Winona Lake, Indiana; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Stanaford, of Williamsburg, KY; uncle, Virgil Teague; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Bethel Community Church in Xenia, Ohio. Harold was an active member of Beavercreek Lodge No. 753, Xenia Lodge No.49, The Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton and Antioch Temple Shrine, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
The family received visitors at the funeral home until the time of the services on Wednesday.
Funeral and masonic services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with the Reverend John Lockwood officiating.
Interment followed in Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Tobias Funeral Home of Ohio was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019