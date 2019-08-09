Harold W. Taulbee, Sr. age 72, of Jacksboro died on Tuesday, May 21. He had attended Jacksboro Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Lynn Taulbee; father, Ova Taulbee.
HE is survived by his children, Harold W. Taulbee, Anthony Taulbee. The family received friends Friday, May 24, funeral
services followed at Walters Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends met Saturday, May 25, at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Walters Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 30, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019