Harry D. Burden, age 87, of Jacksboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19. He was a Member and Elder of LaFollette Church of Christ. Harry founded, and along with his Sons, operated Jacksboro Body Shop. He was a founding member of CORA (Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association), a member of the first Jacksboro City Council after its incorporation in 1968, and served as Foreman of the Grand Jury for many years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah M. and Christina Chittick Burden; sister, Margaret Peugot.He is survived by his wife, Frances Gamble Burden; daughter, Jenette Burden Heatherly; sons, Don Burden, and Avery Burden and wife, Nicky; grandchildren, Jessica Hazel and husband, Ben, Jake Heatherly and wife, Madison, Vee Walden and husband, Brent, and Noah Avery Burden; great-grandchildren, Elise, Shelby, Asher, Reagan, and Crew; brother, Bob Burden; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and friends to mourn his passing.The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 21 before Funeral Services. Funeral services were Thursday, Nov. 21 at LaFollette church of Christ with the Minister Jim Wesson and the Minister Ben Shafer officiating. Congregational Singing will be lead by Perry Vinsant. Family and friends met Friday, Nov. 22 at Campbell Memorial Gardens for graveside services and Interment. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to LaFollette Church of Christ Mission Fund, P.O. Box 328, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or Alzheimers Tennessee, P.O. Box 10088, Knoxville, TN 37939-9910.Online condolences for Mr. Burden may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressNovember 28, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 28, 2019

