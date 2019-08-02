Harvey Spradlin, age 60, of Westbourne Mountain passed away Monday,
April 1. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, ginseng, and being a couch potato.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lora Lee Spradlin; parents, Dee and Flossie (Carr) Spradlin; brothers, Jerry Spradlin, Junebug Phillips, James Chadwell; sister, Wanda Partin.
He is survived by his son, Joey Jones and wife, Amanda of Duff, Harvey Wayne Spradlin of Ohio; daughter, Felicia Spradlin and husband, Chris of Duff; best friend, David Lay of Duff; grandchildren, Ernie, Bear, Mason, Jodee, Jaxon; great grandchildren, Bentley, Hayden, Ashton; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 5 p.m. – 7p.m. in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. James Leach officiating. Following funeral service, at his wishes, Harvey will be cremated.
Harvey's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019