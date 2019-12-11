Hazel I. Bruce, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Dec. 7.

She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lori Ann Bruce; infant son; parents, Leonard and Linda Ayers Baird.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Herman Carlo Bruce; son, the Rev. Steve Bruce; daughters, Missy Bruce Holsemback, and Amy Bruce Reese; and several nieces, nephews, her Faith Way Assembly of God Family, several other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Monday, Dec. 9 before the funeral services at LaFollette Church of God with the Bishop Delmus Bruce, grandsons the Rev Andrew Bruce and the Rev. Garrett Reese officiating. Family and friends met Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The Bruce family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Faith Way Assembly of God, P.O. Box 1602, LaFollette, TN 37766 for the purpose of the church rebuilding fund.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 12, 2019

