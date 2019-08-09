Heather Teter, age 38, of Jacksboro, died on May 11.
She is survived by her daughters, Lillyana and Lydie Santana; parents, James and Dolly Johnson Farmer; several other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services Tuesday, May 13, at 8 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hubert Marlow, the Rev. Bryan Patty, and the Rev. Jim Burton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday before funeral services. Family and friends will meet Wednesday 11 a.m. at Indian Creek Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 16, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019