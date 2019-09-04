Helen Roberts Ford, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31. Helen was born in LaFollette, but spent most of her life in Ohio, California and Okinawa, Japan. She spent her life in health care, caring for those in nursing homes and later for the severely disabled. She loved her children unconditionally and was excited to be a grandmother. She will be missed by those that love her.
She is preceded in death by, husband, Marion David Ford; son, Robert (Bobby) Ford; parents, Ed and Asalee Roberts; brother, Alfred Roberts; father and mother in-law, Harrison and Faye Ford; brothers-in-laws, Arnold (Bud) Ford and Monroe Nelson.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonita R. Farias and husband Steve, April I. Ford, Tammy M. Phillips and husband Allen; son, David E Ford and wife Kimberly; grandchildren: Melvina D.N. Martin, Christopher Hobbs and wife Jennifer, Laura Whitehead, Grattan Phillips, Melinda Cress, David Austin Parish; brothers, Leon (Frank) Roberts and wife Diane, Noah (Eddie) Roberts and wife Georgianne; sisters, Katherine Nelson, Patricia Lough and husband Roy; sister-in-law, Betty Ford; several Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at
Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Scotty Martin officiating. Iterment at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 5, 2019