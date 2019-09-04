Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Roberts) Ford. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Roberts Ford, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31. Helen was born in LaFollette, but spent most of her life in Ohio, California and Okinawa, Japan. She spent her life in health care, caring for those in nursing homes and later for the severely disabled. She loved her children unconditionally and was excited to be a grandmother. She will be missed by those that love her.

She is preceded in death by, husband, Marion David Ford; son, Robert (Bobby) Ford; parents, Ed and Asalee Roberts; brother, Alfred Roberts; father and mother in-law, Harrison and Faye Ford; brothers-in-laws, Arnold (Bud) Ford and Monroe Nelson.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonita R. Farias and husband Steve, April I. Ford, Tammy M. Phillips and husband Allen; son, David E Ford and wife Kimberly; grandchildren: Melvina D.N. Martin, Christopher Hobbs and wife Jennifer, Laura Whitehead, Grattan Phillips, Melinda Cress, David Austin Parish; brothers, Leon (Frank) Roberts and wife Diane, Noah (Eddie) Roberts and wife Georgianne; sisters, Katherine Nelson, Patricia Lough and husband Roy; sister-in-law, Betty Ford; several Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Scotty Martin officiating. Iterment at Bakers Forge Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 5, 2019

Helen Roberts Ford, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31. Helen was born in LaFollette, but spent most of her life in Ohio, California and Okinawa, Japan. She spent her life in health care, caring for those in nursing homes and later for the severely disabled. She loved her children unconditionally and was excited to be a grandmother. She will be missed by those that love her.She is preceded in death by, husband, Marion David Ford; son, Robert (Bobby) Ford; parents, Ed and Asalee Roberts; brother, Alfred Roberts; father and mother in-law, Harrison and Faye Ford; brothers-in-laws, Arnold (Bud) Ford and Monroe Nelson.She is survived by her daughters, Bonita R. Farias and husband Steve, April I. Ford, Tammy M. Phillips and husband Allen; son, David E Ford and wife Kimberly; grandchildren: Melvina D.N. Martin, Christopher Hobbs and wife Jennifer, Laura Whitehead, Grattan Phillips, Melinda Cress, David Austin Parish; brothers, Leon (Frank) Roberts and wife Diane, Noah (Eddie) Roberts and wife Georgianne; sisters, Katherine Nelson, Patricia Lough and husband Roy; sister-in-law, Betty Ford; several Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, atCross-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Scotty Martin officiating. Iterment at Bakers Forge Cemetery.Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressSeptember 5, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close