Helen Frances Douglas, age 71, of Newcomb, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born June 29, 1948 in Sevierville.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, David L. Douglas and Kenneth Anderson; son, David D. Douglas.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Goins; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to follow with the Rev. Larry Yancey and the Rev. Junior Dople. The burial was Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
December 12, 2019
