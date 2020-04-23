Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean (McBride) Broyles. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Jean (McBride) Broyles, 90, passed away on April 16. She was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to John S. McBride and Lillian (Black) McBride in Doyle.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Reece and Albert; sister, Madge.

After graduation from Doyle High School, she met her husband, Willard Broyles, while working at a summer job at Cove Lake State Park in Jacksboro. During their marriage, the couple moved to Detroit, Michigan where Willard worked for the Cadillac Division of General Motors. Answering the call of the mountains, the couple later returned to East Tennessee.

Throughout her life, she was known for her hard work and dedication to her family. She had various jobs in LaFollette. For several years, she owned and operated hair salons in LaFollette. She later had a long and distinguished career with the federal government. She was the Assistant Director of the LaFollette Housing Authority (LHA) prior to being promoted to several senior management positions with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She served in several locations, including: Memphis and Nashville, Indianapolis, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Anchorage, Arkansas and Tampa, Florida. She also was a key member of a federal task force that went to Puerto Rico in 1975 in response to a major weather disaster declaration. After her retirement from the Federal Government, she returned to LaFollette. At that time, she served on the Board of Directors of LHA. During that latter period, she was instrumental in getting HUD approval for funding to have the Russell Hotel converted into a low-income living facility that is now managed by LHA.

In addition to her professional career, she was involved in charitable and community affairs, including Habitat for Humanity and serving on the Board of Directors of the LaFollette Hospital. Throughout her life, she was known for her sense of humor and as a compassionate person who was often sought out by those in need of help, whether it was housing, employment or other life challenges. Helping people in need was a major focus of her life.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dottie Pittman (Frank) of Southlake, Texas and Rita Broyles of Jacksboro; son, Jerry Broyles (Laura) of LaFollette; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn of Doyle; and a host of several nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Due to the present pandemic in this country, her children will plan a Celebration of Life at a later time to honor their mother so that all who knew and loved her can come together to celebrate her life and to share fond memories of her.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or a .

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff of Meadow View Senior Living Community where Helen lived the last years of her life. Online condolences for Mrs. Broyles may be made at

Walters Funeral Home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 23, 2020

