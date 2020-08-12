1/
Helen Jean (McBride) Broyles
Helen Jean (McBride) Broyles, 90, passed away on April 16. She was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to John S. McBride and Lillian (Black) McBride in Doyle.
She is predeceased by her husband, Willard Broyles. She is survived by her two daughters, Dottie Pittman (Frank) of Southlake, Texas and Rita Broyles of Jacksboro; son, Jerry Broyles of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Campbell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Chris Stanfield officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
