Helen Jean Jordan, age 80, of Ohio, died on Thursday, Aug. 29.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Venice and Pearl (Parrott) Hutson.
She is survived by her husband, Verlin "Curly" Jordan of Ohio; sons, Jerry L. Jordan of Michigan, Rick L. Jordan of Massachusetts.
Family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. Kermit Phillips and the Rev. Mike Rains officiating. Friends and family met Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 5, 2019
