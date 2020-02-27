Helen Lee Nonnsen, age 95, of Caryville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
She was of the Methodist Faith.
She is preceded in death by husband, Calvin George Nonnsen; daughter: Carolyn Carlson.
She is survived by her son, George Nonnsen; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020