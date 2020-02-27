Helen Lee Nonnsen

Helen Lee Nonnsen, age 95, of Caryville, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
She was of the Methodist Faith.
She is preceded in death by husband, Calvin George Nonnsen; daughter: Carolyn Carlson.
She is survived by her son, George Nonnsen; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Friday, Feb. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020
