Helen Louise Rose

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise Rose.
Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Louise Rose, age 84, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 17. She was a member of Grape Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan. Helen enjoyed music and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin J. Rose; parents, Robert and Laura (Moss) Barnes; brother, Raymond Barnes.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Hurst and husband, Michael of LaFollette; brother, Damon Barnes of Michigan; sisters, Christine Fraczkowski of Maryland and Pat Kidwell; grandchild, Laurissa Douglas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 20 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 21 with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Interment followed service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Helen's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 24, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.