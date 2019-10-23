Helen Louise Rose, age 84, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 17. She was a member of Grape Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan. Helen enjoyed music and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin J. Rose; parents, Robert and Laura (Moss) Barnes; brother, Raymond Barnes.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Hurst and husband, Michael of LaFollette; brother, Damon Barnes of Michigan; sisters, Christine Fraczkowski of Maryland and Pat Kidwell; grandchild, Laurissa Douglas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 20 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 21 with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Interment followed service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
