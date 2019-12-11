Helen Wampler Oris, age 84, of LaFollette, was born Jan. 14, 1935 in Mayking, Kentucky. She passed away on Monday, Dec. 9. She was a member of West Walden Church of God. Helen worked as a nurse for many years and enjoyed taking care of people.
She is preceded in death by her sons, John Oris and Tim Oris; sister, Shirley Wampler Robinette; brothers, David, Paul and Earl Wampler.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Oris of LaFollette; daughter, Michele Lynch and husband Jack of LaFollette; grand-daughters, Megan Lynch and husband Dustin Inman of LaFollette, Payton Oris of LaFollette; step-grandson, Austin Raines of LaFollette; great-grand daughters, Makayla and Mia Inman of LaFollette; brothers, Emmitt and John Wampler, Wise, Virginia; sister, Ricki Hall of Newton, North Carolina; and a host of several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. James Coffey officiating. Interment to follow at Powell Valley Cemetery.
December 12, 2019
