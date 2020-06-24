Helen Sue Lay, age 92, of Jacksboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 17. She was a member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church. She retired from LaFollette Housing Authority after 20 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lay, parents: Carl and Rena Shown Lindsay; brother, L.C. Lindsay.
She is survived by her sons, Mark and Libbi Lay, Alan and Pam Lay; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Hannah, Josh; great-grandchildren, Carly and Mason; sister, Pat and Don Burrell; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Friends may call Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services 6 p.m. Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Billy Smith Officiating with interment to follow at Cumberland View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.