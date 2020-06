Helen Sue Lay, age 92, of Jacksboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 17. She was a member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church. She retired from LaFollette Housing Authority after 20 years of service.She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lay, parents: Carl and Rena Shown Lindsay; brother, L.C. Lindsay.She is survived by her sons, Mark and Libbi Lay, Alan and Pam Lay; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Hannah, Josh; great-grandchildren, Carly and Mason; sister, Pat and Don Burrell; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Friends may call Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services 6 p.m. Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Billy Smith Officiating with interment to follow at Cumberland View Cemetery.Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJune 25, 2020