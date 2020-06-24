Helen Sue Lay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Sue Lay, age 92, of Jacksboro, passed away on Wednesday, June 17. She was a member of Jacksboro First Baptist Church. She retired from LaFollette Housing Authority after 20 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lay, parents: Carl and Rena Shown Lindsay; brother, L.C. Lindsay.
She is survived by her sons, Mark and Libbi Lay, Alan and Pam Lay; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Hannah, Josh; great-grandchildren, Carly and Mason; sister, Pat and Don Burrell; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Friends may call Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services 6 p.m. Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Billy Smith Officiating with interment to follow at Cumberland View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 05:30 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved