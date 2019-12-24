Helen Sue Byrd Marlar, age 70, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Sterling Marlar; parents, Ivan Byrd and Cleda Byrd Sumner.
She is survived by a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Thursday, Dec. 19 before services.
Funeral Services were Thursday, Dec.17 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Family and friends met Friday, Dec. 20 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Huntsville, for Graveside Services and interment.
Walters Funeral Home LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 26, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 25, 2019