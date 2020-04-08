Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Bowling) Sweat. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Bowling Sweat, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, at Newtown Nursing Home in Newtown, Ct.

Helen was the daughter of the late Helen Carden Bowling of LaFollette, and the late William Barton Bowling of Knoxville. She was the Granddaughter of the late Ida Brown Carden and Dr. Ulysses Grant Carden of LaFollette.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Chalmer Donald Sweat; sons, Robert Holland Sweat and William Donald Sweat.

She leaves her daughter, Barbara Sweat Morfit, her son-in-law, Stephen John Morfit, of Monroe; grandchildren, Jessica Christensen of Knoxville, and Robert Delmont Manning and his wife, Michelle Langford Manning of Sachse, Texas; six great- grandchildren, Tristan, Irelynd, Melody, Chalmer, Oliver and Lorelei; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Helen had been a resident of Seymour, Ct. for eleven years before moving to Newtown Nursing Home in May 2019. She loved playing bingo, music, dancing, traveling around New England and NY with her family and being on the water or near the beach. Her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were the light of her life!

Helen was born in Caryville, but spent most of her life living in LaFollette. Until the family moved to the Tri State Area of Eastern Tennessee in 1962. She was an avid water sports lover and director of the waterfront for the GSA camps and the Cove Lake Swimming teams as well as loving to fish with her husband, Chalmer on both Norris and Boone lakes. She was also an avid University of Tennessee Vol fan and enjoyed football and Lady Vols basketball.

Helen's nickname was Snook..she was happy to be called that by family and friends. She was loved by many and even though she had many trials and tribulations in her life she was full of spunk, wit and positivity as well as great faith in God.

She will be missed by many but happy to be reunited with all her family. May you, Mother.."Snook" RIP beautiful lady. We love you.

A Memorial will be arranged at a later date once the Pandemic has passed and will be held at Walter's Funeral home in LaFollette. In the mean time use the link provided to send your love and

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Spadaccino Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 9, 2020

