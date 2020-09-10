Helena Bunn, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
She is preceded in death by her son, Gregory Lamb; daughter, Michelle Bolen; parents, Robert and Bessie Short Lamb.
She is survived by her daughters, Tara Rives and Shari Bertram; son, Anthony Rives; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
No services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.