Herman Douglas "Doug" Hatfield
1963 - 2020
Herman Douglas "Doug" Hatfield, age 57, of Duff, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Duff.
He was born July 8, 1963 in Jellico.
Doug is preceded in death by his father, General Sherman Hatfield;   mother, Lomey Painter Hatfield; brothers, Sherman Junior Hatfield, General Ray Hatfield; sister, Betty Jean Hatfield.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Gracie Arthur and husband Milton, Nancy Evans and husband Jim, Mary Nash and husband Nick, Jacob Hatfield and wife Barbara; Lloyd Hatfield and wife Vickie, Tilda Belew and late husband Ben, Beulah Hovis and husband Victor, Ruth Lewis, Naomi Cummings and husband Tommy, Lora King and husband Stanley; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral following.
The Rev. Leonard Siler and the Rev. Tim Barnnett officiated.
Honorary pallbearers were Les Marlow and Gene Henderson.
Face masks were required.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
