Hilda Frances Sharp Anderson, age 94, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, April 30. She was a Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church, the Campbell County Historical Society, LaFollette Book Club, Friends of The Library, Town and Country Garden Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. She graduated from the University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi where she was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
She is preceded in death by her first husband of many years, Pat Kerr Sharp; parents, Mosco Milton Haley and Myna Butler Haley; brothers, Ted and Marion Haley.
She is survived by her husband of 8 years, John Gaston Anderson; son, Keith andife Lee Ann Sharp; daughter, Paula Sharp Pulliam and husband Kim Pulliam; grandchildren, Sarah and Seth Sharp, Katie Graves and Alex Pulliam; 2 great-grandchilsren.
Graveside service and interment was Monday, May 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Don Thomas officiating.
Friends called at their convenience Sunday, May 3, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 7, 2020