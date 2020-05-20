Holly Christine Wilburn, 42, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 16.

She was the daughter of Woodrow "Woody" and Wanda Wilburn of Greeneville.

She was a 1995 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 2000 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with degrees in Anthropology and Criminal Justice. She was an employee of Fisher Tire in Knoxville.

The pride and joy of Holly's life was her daughter, Kendall Zoey Brooklyn Hastings. Being a mom was Holly's greatest accomplishment. She leaves a huge legacy of love and laughter in Kendall.

Holly was a nature enthusiast and loved all things outdoors. She could often be found spending time with Kendall while hiking, kayaking, fishing, geocaching, looking for waterfalls and other nature-filled activities.

In addition to her parents and daughter, she is survived by her brother, Tyler and Melanie Wilburn and their children, Alyssa, MacKenzie and Sam DeRocker; her sister, Ashley and Daniel Foulks and their son, Dane; and a host of several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; additionally, the family would like to recognize a special family friend, Taylor Hastings.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Kendall Hastings Scholarship Fund at your local BB&T branch.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home of Greeneville, was in charge of arrangements.

May 21, 2020

