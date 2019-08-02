Homer Charles Norman Jr

Obituary
Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr., age 75, of Knoxville, and formerly of LaFollette, died on July 24.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mildred Norman; wife, Reba; children, Paul and Vickie.
He is survived by his wife, Jerri Norman; children, David, Suzanne and Mary; step-children, Bill, Dave, Kathy, Angie, and Melissa.
Family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Cross-Smith Funeral home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for an 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors to be given by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 1, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019
