Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr., age 75, of Knoxville, and formerly of LaFollette, died on July 24.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mildred Norman; wife, Reba; children, Paul and Vickie.

He is survived by his wife, Jerri Norman; children, David, Suzanne and Mary; step-children, Bill, Dave, Kathy, Angie, and Melissa.

Family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services following with the Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at Cross-Smith Funeral home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for an 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors to be given by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 1, 2019

