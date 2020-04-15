Howard McKinley Bolton, of Oak Ridge, died Tuesday, April 7, due to complications from heart disease. He was 75 years old.
Howard was born Sept. 18, 1944, in White Oak, the fourth child of the late Frank and Bessie Bolton. After years as an ironworker and in the coal business, a back injury forced him into retirement. Howard enjoyed several years as a stay-at-home dad to his two youngest children.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his one son, Vance Ison; one sister, Genevee Marlow; and two brothers, Carl and Hoyt Bolton.
He is survived by his daughter, Tonia Bolton, of Florence, Kentucky; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Heather Bolton, of Oak Ridge; daughter and daughter-in-law, Gretchen Bolton and Jennifer Perkins, of Berea, Kentucky; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Carol Hicks, of Middle Tennessee; long-time companion Sharon Denton, of Oak Ridge ;former wife, Deborah Huddleston Bolton, of La Follette; nephew, Rodney Bolton, of Caryville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Howard had the foresight to choose cremation (an excellent choice during a pandemic!), with no public services scheduled.
April 16, 2020
