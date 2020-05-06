Howard (Smokey) Riggs, age 69, of Caryville, passed away Monday, May 4.
He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, sang in the choir, Sunday school teacher and was in the bus ministry. He was employed for the past 45 years at Cove Lake State Park as the Maintenance Supervisor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Wesley Riggs and Wilma Fay Smith Riggs; grandparents, James and Ollie Riggs; sister, Jackie Elaine Fry.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Riggs; daughter, Ursula and husband Ben Burrell; sisters, Brenda (Charles) Baird and Barbara Fry; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Friends may call at their convenience from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A private funeral service will be held with interment following at Cumberland View Cemetery with the Rev. George Bolinger officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette is in charge of arrangements.
