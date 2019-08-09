Howard Vanover, age 80, of Jacksboro, died on Tuesday, July 9.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Darrell and Maxie Mullins Vanover.
He is survived by his wife, Polly Vanover; daughter, Michelle Vanover Helms; sons, Joseph Darrell Vanover and Michael Howard.
At his request, No Services are Planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
