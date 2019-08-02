Ida Faye Anderson
Ida Faye Anderson age 77 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, March 28. She was a member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Ross and Nila Turner Anderson; sisters, Goldie Pebley, Nancy Anne Anderson, Cora Murphy, Hattie Peters, Nora Poalucchi, Jeanette Smith, Emma Ditty; brothers, Sherman Thomas Anderson, Roy Lee (Jack) Anderson, Jim Anderson, Ulys Anderson, William (Bill) Anderson, and Willard (Jesse) Anderson.
She is survived by her nieces, Stephanie Pebley, Stacie Pierce and husband, Chuck; Kristie Anderson, Alexandria Loudy; Nephews, Tommy Pebley and wife, Samantha; Charles Anderson and wife, Syndie; Steven Anderson and wife, Trecee; Clayton Anderson and wife, Jerri-Lynn; J. Will Anderson and wife, Norma; Ralph Anderson; sisters -in-law, Vivian Anderson-Loudy, Yvonne Anderson; brother-in-law, Ellard Pebley; special great nephews, (J.J.'s Boys) Andrew Pierce, Stephan Pierce; great niece, Abigail Anderson; great nephews, Aidan Anderson, Braydon Anderson, Cade Anderson, William Anderson; special friends, Ilree Terry, Betty Muse. Also several other relatives and friends.
The family received friends Monday April 1 with funeral services following at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Don Whited and Bro. Gary Russell officiating. Interment was Tuesday April 2 in Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens before funeral services.
LaFollette Press
April 4, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019