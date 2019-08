Ida Faye AndersonIda Faye Anderson age 77 of LaFollette passed away Thursday, March 28. She was a member of First Independent Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Ross and Nila Turner Anderson; sisters, Goldie Pebley, Nancy Anne Anderson, Cora Murphy, Hattie Peters, Nora Poalucchi, Jeanette Smith, Emma Ditty; brothers, Sherman Thomas Anderson, Roy Lee (Jack) Anderson, Jim Anderson, Ulys Anderson, William (Bill) Anderson, and Willard (Jesse) Anderson.She is survived by her nieces, Stephanie Pebley, Stacie Pierce and husband, Chuck; Kristie Anderson, Alexandria Loudy; Nephews, Tommy Pebley and wife, Samantha; Charles Anderson and wife, Syndie; Steven Anderson and wife, Trecee; Clayton Anderson and wife, Jerri-Lynn; J. Will Anderson and wife, Norma; Ralph Anderson; sisters -in-law, Vivian Anderson-Loudy, Yvonne Anderson; brother-in-law, Ellard Pebley; special great nephews, (J.J.'s Boys) Andrew Pierce, Stephan Pierce; great niece, Abigail Anderson; great nephews, Aidan Anderson, Braydon Anderson, Cade Anderson, William Anderson; special friends, Ilree Terry, Betty Muse. Also several other relatives and friends.The family received friends Monday April 1 with funeral services following at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Don Whited and Bro. Gary Russell officiating. Interment was Tuesday April 2 in Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens before funeral services.Online condolences for Anderson may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressApril 4, 2019