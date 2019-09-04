Imogene "Jeanie" (Byrge) Barnette, age 91, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Jacksboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28. She was born to Walter and Maude Roach on Aug. 14, 1928 in Jacksboro. Jeanie was a member of the Brantwood Baptist Church. She was retired from Mad River Schools and was a member of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Byrge; daughter, Sheila; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bowers (Larry), Barbara Vanhook (John); son, Tom Byrge; grandchildren, Amy, Angie, Jason Sarah, Brad and Jessica; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Family and friends will meet 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept 5 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Jacksboro Cemetery for noon graveside service and interment with the Pastor Paul Thacker officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
