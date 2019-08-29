Irene Wilhoit Creekmore, age 88 of Jellico, died Thursday Aug. 22, at the Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, William Crit Creekmore Jr.; sons, William Crit Creekmore III and Roger Creekmore; mother and father, Rhoda and William Wilhoit.
She is survived by her children, Virgil Creekmore, Anna Lynn.
Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Curtis Lynn officiating. Visitation was until funeral hour. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
