Iris Jean "Jeanie" (Boshears) Hicks, age 80, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, June 22.

She was born May 16, 1939 in Jacksboro to the late Harold and June Woods Boshears.

In addition to her parents, She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William "Bill" Hicks.

She is survived by her son, Mike Hicks of Jacksboro; daughters, Pam Keathley of LaFollette, Dawn Maddox of Atlanta, Georgia, Freda Bowling of LaFollette, and Valerie Ayers of LaFollette; sister, Nancy Chadwell of LaFollette.

Visitation for Jeanie will be on Tuesday, June 25 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at the church with the Rev. J.T. Asbury officiating. Her interment followed the funeral service at Macedonia Cemetery.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 27, 2019

