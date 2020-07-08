Iris Kathy Ivey, age 56, of Jellico, died on Saturday, June 20, at Tennova North in Powell.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Imogene and the Rev. George Ivey Sr.

She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service were Thursday, June 25, at Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. D.J. Osborn officiating. Visitation was until the funeral hour. Interment was Friday, June 26, in the Jellico Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 9, 2020



