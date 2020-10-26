1/
J. Will Anderson
J. Will Anderson, age 85, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18. He was a member and deacon of Habersham Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Jean Anderson; parents, James and Sallie Hill Anderson; brother, Eugene Anderson and sister, Mildred Clodjio.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Ayers Anderson; brother, Ralph Anderson; sister, Ruby Bostic; and several nieces, nephews, a host of church family, relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Services to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Bullock, Rev. Jimbo Bolton officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for interment with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com 
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
