J. Will Anderson, age 85, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18. He was a member and deacon of Habersham Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Darla Jean Anderson; parents, James and Sallie Hill Anderson; brother, Eugene Anderson and sister, Mildred Clodjio.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Ayers Anderson; brother, Ralph Anderson; sister, Ruby Bostic; and several nieces, nephews, a host of church family, relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Services to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Bullock, Rev. Jimbo Bolton officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for interment with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020