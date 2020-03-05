Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Will Jones. View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Send Flowers Obituary

J. Will Jones, age 87, died peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 24. He was born on April 7, 1932 in Caryville to the late McKinley Jones and Bertha Ann Sneed Jones. He entered the Marine Corp in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Jones was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #120. He was very proud of his military service and was a true American patriot. He retired from Martin Marietta in 1992 after serving the company for 37 years. Mr. Jones was elected to the Loudon Commission in 1978 to 1982. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Reta Jean Morton Jones; son, Harrison McKinley Jones; sisters, Aubrey Hatmaker, Thelma Lindsay, Wilma Jones, Jean McCulley, and Jewell Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lynn Jones Pierce and her husband Dennis; sons, J Will "Buddy" Jones II and his wife Karee, Ken Morton Jones and his wife Marilyn; Grandchildren, Laura Marinn Pierce, Drew Harrison Pierce, Blake McKinley Jones and Keilah, Katherine D. Fillers and Zack, Lucas Webster Jones and Amy, Holly Marie Jones, and Angelica Carinn Pierce; great-grandsons, Cash, Jaiden, Brenton, Bray, Cruz, Mason, and Roan; beloved sister, Polly Keene; special nephews and friends, Eddie Potter, Mack Lindsay, Scott Keene, and Larry Anderson; nieces, Jill Connor and Sandy Cox; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Friday, Feb. 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. The interment was conducted on Saturday, March 1 at Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette with military honors.

Click Funeral Home of Lenoir City was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

March 5, 2020

