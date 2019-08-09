Jack Benny Wells, age 70, of LaFollette, died on Friday, June 14.
He was a member of Long Hollow Baptist Church and former owner of Wells Roofing and Siding.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Esaw and Ruby Mae Wells.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Wells; sons, James Wells and Robbie Wells.
Family received friends Sunday, June 16, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, funeral services followed with the the Rev. Ronnie Joe Silcox officiating. Family met at Monday, June 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Stokes Cemetery for interment
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
The LaFollette Press
June 20, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019