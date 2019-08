Jack Bridges, age 76, of Elk Valley, passed away Thursday, July 04, at his home. He was born February 16, 1943 in Capuchin. Jack was a member of the Elk Fork Baptist Church for 61 years, a deacon for 45 years and served as Sunday school superintendent for 31 years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Eckley and Mary Bridges; brothers, Leon Bridges and Bill Bridges.He is survived by his wife, Inez Perkins Bridges; son, Eckley Brian Bridges; daughter, Christy Bridges Paul; grandchildren, Josh, Zoe, and Malaki; brother, Scott Bridges; sisters, Maxine Day, Sharon Blankenship, and Betty Gross; a very special friend, John Thomas Bridges; A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.The family received friends Saturday, July 06, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services Sunday, July 7 at the Elk Fork Baptist Church with the Rev, Jacob Lay officiating.Burial services followed in the Valley View Cemetery.Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJuly 11, 2019