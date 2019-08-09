Jack Bridges, age 76, of Elk Valley, passed away Thursday, July 04, at his home. He was born February 16, 1943 in Capuchin. Jack was a member of the Elk Fork Baptist Church for 61 years, a deacon for 45 years and served as Sunday school superintendent for 31 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eckley and Mary Bridges; brothers, Leon Bridges and Bill Bridges.
He is survived by his wife, Inez Perkins Bridges; son, Eckley Brian Bridges; daughter, Christy Bridges Paul; grandchildren, Josh, Zoe, and Malaki; brother, Scott Bridges; sisters, Maxine Day, Sharon Blankenship, and Betty Gross; a very special friend, John Thomas Bridges; A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, July 06, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services Sunday, July 7 at the Elk Fork Baptist Church with the Rev, Jacob Lay officiating.
Burial services followed in the Valley View Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019