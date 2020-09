Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Buck Kierdorf, age 95, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Sept. 26.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Kierdorf.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Mckillop; son, Rick Kierdorf; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store