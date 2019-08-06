Jack Houston Matlock, age 67, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, April 28. He was born in Texas on April 7, 1952. He was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church where he served youth for many years and retired from Calvary Baptist Church in Knoxville. Jack enjoyed wood working, train collecting, listening to music, sitting on the front porch and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Jack Walton and Archie Mae (Barker) Matlock; mother-in-law, Claudine McCoy; brother-in-law, Timothy Seiber; niece, Donna Jean Seiber.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Seiber Matlock; daughter, Elizabeth Hope and husband Josh Lawson; grandchildren, Emma, Mason, Maci, Addi Grace, Gabriel and Connor Jack Lawson; godson, Galvin Benshoff; special friends, the Rev Carl and Edna Young, Linda Fiest Adkins, Autumn Fiest, Adam snd Nikki Lawson, Jennifer Robbins and sons, Matt, Michael, Ryan, Kathy and Jodi Lake, John Gamble, Zach and Alexya Benshoff, Wally and Linda Moore. A host of other friends & relatives.
Family received friends Wednesday, the services followed at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The Rev. Carl Young and the Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiated. Interment was Thursday at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 2, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019