Jackie L. (Leach) Hassler, born March 27, 1927 passed away April 7, at LaFollette Nursing Home where she worked as a CNA for 20 years.She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Jack" Hassler; daughter, Anita Sue Hassler Carden, infant daughter, Barbara; 2 infant grandsons; father, Lewis Leach; mother, Tennie Teague; step-mother, Laura Ridings Leach; step-father, Bill Teague; sisters, Jimmie White, Murriel Hensley,Billie June Hamblin, Ellen Craig; brothers, Kenneth J. Leach, Jerry Smith; 3 infant brothers, Julius, Earnest, Lewis;She is survived by her daughter, Shelia Lay and husband John,;granddaughters, Amanda Riggs and husband Lee, Amy Lay, Cassandra Carden Laskowski and husband James. Great grandchildren, Chloe, Caiden, Ashton, Harper, Julli, and Jameson; brother,Joe Leach,Curt Teague and wife Geneva of Eagen, Benny Teague and wife Jennifer of LaFollette; sisters, Ann Allen of Eagan, Johnie Lawson and husband Joe of Sidney, Ohio, Elizabeth Albertini, Jane Miller, both of Vandalia, Ohio;Visitation was held Wednesday, April 10, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Brother David Shepard and the Rev. Pat Ayers officiating. Friends and family will meet 10:30 a.m. Thursday April 11, 2019 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Woodlawn cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.Jackie's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com. The Martin Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette Press.April 11, 2019.