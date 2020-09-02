Jackie Lobertini, age 78, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, Aug. 29. He was an Educator and Materials Supervisor employed with the Campbell County School System until his retirement in 2000. He was of the Baptist Faith. Jackie loved the Bible, gardening, traveling, reading, decorating for holidays, antiques, cooking, and his precious companion, Angel.
He is preceded in death by her parents, Lew and Kathleen Sims Lobetini; nephew, John Patrick Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Isley Lobertini; children, Tammy West and husband, Jackie, Patricia Byrd and husband, Mike, Scott Lobertini, Dakota Lobertini, and Sonja Lobertini; grandchildren, Brittany O'Dell, Jacqueline Phillips, Brandon Lobertini, Justin, Ashley, and Dylan West, Drew Colwell, Storm, Shane, and Brody Lobertini; great-grandchildren, Jayden O'Dell, Ashlynn, Elijah, Emberly, Colson, Gannon, and Kaiden West; sisters, Gail Williams and Husband, Ulis, Carol Russell and Husband, Gary, and Linda Hubbard and husband, Don; special friends, Albert Hatfield and Rosemary Jones; and a host of several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services Wednesday, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday before funeral services. Online condolences for Mr. Lobertini may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020