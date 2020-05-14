Jacqueline Pauline Myers, age 65 of Jellico, died on Saturday, May 9.
She was born October 14, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Stella Arbuckle Hughes.
She is survived by her companion, Sherman Baird; father of their children, Larry Myers; her children, Terry Henderson, Kimberly Baird, Carol Myers, and Ashley Myers; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Wednesday at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with a Memorial Service that followed with the Rev. Harold "Pete" Norman and the Rev. Danny Norman officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 14, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 15, 2020