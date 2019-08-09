James A. Hicks, age 93, of LaFollette, passed away after a valiant struggle he succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He was born April 23, 1926. Jim was a loving Daddy, wonderful husband, knowledgeable brother, and endearing uncle to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Most of his life he worked as an engineer in tool designing for many industries. He also worked as a firefighter while going to college. In retirement his hobbies included wood working, sorghum making, farming and bee keeping to name a few. He also liked to travel which included cruising. It is so hard to express in a few paragraphs how wonderful he was, but those who knew him, knew to describe him would take volumes.
He is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Mildred Katherine "Kate" (Crum) Hicks; son, James Edward Hicks; parents, David Hicks and Nancy (Scott) Hicks; brothers, Jesse, Oscar, John, Jerry, George and David; sisters Lucinda (Hicks) Vermillion Wright, Virgie (Hicks) Klein, Elizabeth, and Julia (Hicks) Randall; granddaughters, Jennifer Katherine (Thomas) Smith and Mary Christine Thomas.
He is survived by his children, Donald David and his wife Joyce Hicks, Mary Katherine and her husband Thomas, Barry Thomas Hicks, and Virginia Terry Hicks; grandsons, Robert James (Sarah) Hicks and Richard James Thomas; brother, Kenton Kyle and Janice Hicks; sister, Sarah Helen and James Brown; Numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating.
Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019