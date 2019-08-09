Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A Hicks. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Send Flowers Obituary



He is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Mildred Katherine "Kate" (Crum) Hicks; son, James Edward Hicks; parents, David Hicks and Nancy (Scott) Hicks; brothers, Jesse, Oscar, John, Jerry, George and David; sisters Lucinda (Hicks) Vermillion Wright, Virgie (Hicks) Klein, Elizabeth, and Julia (Hicks) Randall; granddaughters, Jennifer Katherine (Thomas) Smith and Mary Christine Thomas.

He is survived by his children, Donald David and his wife Joyce Hicks, Mary Katherine and her husband Thomas, Barry Thomas Hicks, and Virginia Terry Hicks; grandsons, Robert James (Sarah) Hicks and Richard James Thomas; brother, Kenton Kyle and Janice Hicks; sister, Sarah Helen and James Brown; Numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating.

Interment will follow at Hicks Cemetery with Military Honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

LaFollette Press

May 23, 2019

