James A. "Jim" Robinson, age 82, of Jacksboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12. He was a member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and also served in the Campbell County Honor Guard. Jim established the first recycling center in Campbell County in the Valley View Community. He was an accomplished underwater diver and skydiver. Along with his wife, Joy, they enjoyed camping together, but Jim's main enjoyment came from riding his motorcycle and being a member of the Southern Cruisers Motorcycle Club. He is preceded in death by his son, David Robinson; parents, William and Alice McCoy Robinson; sister, Bobbie Jo Sword.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Marshall Robinson; children, Ronna Scott and husband, Thomas, Jane Paoletta and husband, Gary, James Robinson and wife, Susan, and Cindy Kotalik and husband, Bill; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, church members, fellow Campbell County Honor Guard and Southern Cruisers members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. at Jacksboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Perry Duncan and the Bro. Kevin Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. before the services.
