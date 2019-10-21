Mr. James A. "Jim" Robinson age 82 of Jacksboro passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was a member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and also served in the Campbell County Honor Guard. Jim established the first recycling center in Campbell County in the Valley View Community. He was an accomplished underwater diver and skydiver. Along with his wife, Joy, they enjoyed camping together, but Jim's main enjoyment came from riding his motorcycle and being a member of the Southern Cruisers Motorcycle Club. Preceded in death by Son, David Huhak, Parents, William and Alice McCoy Robinson, and Sister, Bobbie Jo Sword.
Survivors: Wife, Mrs. Joy Marshall Robinson; Children, Ronna Scott and Husband, Thomas, Jane Paoletta and Husband, Gary, James Robinson and Wife, Susan, and Cindy Kotalik and Husband, Bill. Nine Grandchildren, Seven Great-Grandchildren. Several Nieces, Nephews, church members, fellow Campbell County Honor Guard and Southern Cruisers members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 2 P.M. at Jacksboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Perry Duncan and Bro. Kevin Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. before the services. Online condolences for Mr. Robinson may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James A. "Jim" Robinson.
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 22, 2019