1/
James Albert Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Albert Nelson, age 76, of Lake City, died on Friday, Oct. 16, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Tensie Nelson; son, Matthew Nelson.
He is survived by his daughters, Anna Hargis, Judy Nelson, and Jennifer Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A celebration of life was be held Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved