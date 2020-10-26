James Albert Nelson, age 76, of Lake City, died on Friday, Oct. 16, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Tensie Nelson; son, Matthew Nelson.

He is survived by his daughters, Anna Hargis, Judy Nelson, and Jennifer Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A celebration of life was be held Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

October 22, 2020



