James Albert Williams, age 81, of Andersonville, formerly of Jellico, died Saturday Oct. 26 at the Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville.

He was born on Dec. 20, 1937 to the late Cecil Hobart Williams and Grace (Bean) Williams in Jellico.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant, Vivian Janet Williams.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow with the Rev. Francis "Junior" Dople officiating.

Interment will follow on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 31, 2019

