James Allen Kimbell, age 69, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 8. He was a U.S. Vietnam veteran where he received several medals, including the Bronze Star for meritorious service in heavy ground action. He also received two medals for valor from the South Vietnamese government and the army-commendation medal with the V for Valor. He also served in the Helicopter Service and received his silver wings.
He was preceded in death by parents, Allen Kay Kimbell and Janice Fisher Lemon; son, Andrew Kimbell; and sisters, Nancy Morin, Juli Kimbell and Mildred Astep.
He is survived by daughter, Niki Kimbell; brother, Allen Jay Kimbell, III; sisters, Deborah Charbonneau, Merry Ann Kimbell and Barara Kimbell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019