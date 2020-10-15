James Carroll Head, age 89, of Jellico, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, Oct. 9 at his residence with his family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mildred "Midge" Head; parents, James Thomas Head and Bessie Sellars Head; sisters, Nada, Nadine, Maxine; brother, Pearl.

He is survived by sons, Dennis Head of Jellico, John and Marie Head of Toledo, Ohio; grandson, Daniel Head of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Atticus and Cambria Head; special friends, Lisa, Cathy, Pam, Scott, Bob and Dessie, Bert, Janey, Kevin, Bill and J.B.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family would like to give a special thanks to hospice for their kindness during their time of loss.

Jim was born in Whitley County, Kentucky, on July 5, 1931. He married Mildred Vermillion Head when they were 16 years old. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Dana Corporation in Toledo, Ohio.

The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Jellico Church of God of the Mountain Assembly. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Landes, the Rev. Ray Landes and the Rev. D.J. Osborn officiating. Interment will follow in the Vermillion Family Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 154.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly 256 North Florence Ave., Jellico, Tennessee 37762 or Hospice in remembrance of James Head.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store