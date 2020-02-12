James "Buddy" Cotton, Jr., age 80, of Caryville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6.
He was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church. Buddy was an LMU Graduate and an avid Hunter and Fisherman, but his true joy came from his Grandchildren. He was employed as a Tennessee State Auditor, an Economic Developer with TVA, and former Finance Director with the City of Clinton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Cotton, Sr. and Hattie Douglas Cotton; sisters, Lois Chambers, Lillian Asbury, and Linda Vitatoe.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Jo Cross Cotton; daughter, Jamie Cotton; son, James Cotton and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Jacob Cotton and Hannah Cotton; special aunt, Bea Cotton Barnett; special friend, Gary Carson; and several special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb. 9 before funeral services. Funeral services Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caryville First Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating. Family and friends met Monday, Feb. 10 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Haiti Good Shepherd Ministries, P.O. Box 2624, Clanton, AL or at http://www.gsmi-haiti.org.
Online condolences for James may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
