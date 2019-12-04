James Edgar Claiborne, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, passed away Monday, Dec. 2 at the age of 92.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Maude Clotfelter Claiborne; daughter, Ellen Davis Claiborne; sister, Aileen Claiborne Crowder; parents, Martha Davis Claiborne and Edgar Eugene Claiborne.
J. E., as he was known to Family and Friends is survived by several nieces and nephews, and many Friends to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 before funeral services. Funeral services will follow Thursday, Dec. 5 1 p.m. with the Steve Evans officiating. A brief graveside services will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Mr. Claiborne's request that donations be made to: East Tennessee Childrens Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Online condolences for J.E. may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
