James Edward Partin, age 65, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12. He was of the Baptist faith, a U.S. Army Veteran and employed by the Campbell County Sheriff's Dept.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Partin; infant child; father, James M. Partin; mother, Aline (L.E.) Partin Swafford; brother, Billy Ray Partin, Sr.; nephews, William Partin, Billy Ray Partin, Jr.; grandparents, Levi and Peggy Daugherty.
He is survived by his daughter, Shae Mayrand; son, Nathan Partin; six grandchidren; brothers, Jimmy and Zelma Partin, Ron and Cathy Partin and Roy and Wilma Partin; sisters, Donna and Jim Shepperd and Brenda and Tim Patterson; niece, Peggy and Greg Watson; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday, Sept. 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services followed with the Rev. David Goins officiating.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and procceded to Rose Garden Cemetery in Westbourne for interment with military honors given by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019